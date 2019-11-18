New Azure HPC and partner offerings at Supercomputing 19

For more than three decades, the researchers and practitioners that make up the high-performance computing (HPC) community will come together for their annual event. More than ten thousand strong in attendance, the global community will converge on Denver, Colorado to advance the state-of-the-art in HPC. The theme for Supercomputing ‘19 is “HPC is now” - a theme that resonates strongly with the Azure HPC team given the breakthrough capabilities we’ve been working to deliver to customers.

Azure is upending preconceptions of what the cloud can do for HPC by delivering supercomputer-grade technologies, innovative services, and performance that rivals or exceeds some of the most optimized on-premises deployments. We’re working to ensure Azure is paving the way for a new era of innovation, research, and productivity.

At the show, we’ll showcase Azure HPC and partner solutions, benchmarking white papers and customer case studies – here’s an overview of what we’re delivering.

Massive Scale MPI – Solve problems at the limits of your imagination, not the limits of other public cloud’s commodity network. Azure supports your tightly coupled workloads up to 80,000 cores per job featuring the latest HPC-grade CPUs and ultra-low latency InfiniBand hDR networking.

Choose from the latest GPUs, field programmable gate array (FPGAs), and now IPUs for maximum performance and flexibility across your HPC, AI, and visualization workloads. Apps and Services – Leverage advanced software and storage for every scenario: from hybrid cloud to cloud migration, from POCs to production, from optimized persistent deployments to agile environment reconfiguration. Azure HPC software has you covered.

Azure HPC unveils new offerings

The preview of new second gen AMD EPYC based HBv2 Azure Virtual Machines for HPC – HBv2 virtual machines (VMs) deliver supercomputer-class performance, message passing interface (MPI) scalability, and cost efficiency for a variety of real-world HPC workloads. HBv2 VMs feature 120 non-hyperthreaded CPU cores from the new AMD EPYC™ 7742 processor, up to 45 percent more memory bandwidth than x86 alternatives, and up to 4 teraFLOPS of double-precision compute. Leveraging the cloud’s first deployment of 200 Gigabit HDR InfiniBand from Mellanox, HBv2 VMs support up to 80,000 cores per MPI job to deliver workload scalability and performance that rivals some of the world’s largest and most powerful bare metal supercomputers. HBv2 is not just one of the most powerful HPC servers Azure has ever made, but also one of the most affordable. HBv2 VMs are available now.

Azure CycleCloud 7.9 Update – We are excited to announce the release of Azure CycleCloud 7.9. Version 7.9 focuses on improved operational clarity and control, in particular for large MPI workloads on Azure’s unique InfiniBand interconnected infrastructure. Among many other improvements, this release includes: Improved error detection and reporting user interface (UI) that greatly simplify diagnosing VM issues. ​Node time-to-live capabilities via a “Keep-alive” function, allowing users to build and debug MPI applications that are not affected by autoscaling policies. VM placement group management through the UI that provides users direct control into node topology for latency sensitive applications. Support for Ephemeral OS disks, which improve virtual machines and virtual machines scale sets start-up performance and cost.

Microsoft HPC Pack 2016, Update 3 – released in August, Update 3 includes significant performance and reliability improvements, support for Windows Server 2019 in Azure, a new VM extension for deploying Azure IaaS Windows nodes, and many other features, fixes, and improvements.

In all of our new offerings and alongside our partners, Azure HPC aims to consistently offer the latest in capabilities for HPC oriented use cases. Together with our partners Intel, AMD, Mellanox, NVIDIA, Graphcore, Xilinx, and many more, we look forward to seeing you next week in Denver!