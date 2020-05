Our commitment to customers and Microsoft cloud services continuity Saturday, March 21, 2020 With this blog we wanted to share a bit about what we have learned over the last few weeks, resources to help organizations manage through these times, support for critical first responders and emergency organizations, and the criteria we have put in place to manage cloud services capacity to support critical operations. Microsoft Azure

Update #2 on Microsoft cloud services continuity Saturday, March 28, 2020 Since last week’s update, the global health pandemic continues to impact every organization—large or small—their employees, and the customers they serve. Everyone is working tirelessly to support all our customers, especially critical health and safety organizations across the globe, with the cloud services needed to sustain their operations during this unprecedented time. Equally, we are hard at work providing services to support hundreds of millions of people who rely on Microsoft to stay connected and to work and play remotely. Microsoft Azure

Automating cybersecurity guardrails with new Zero Trust blueprint and Azure integrations Monday, May 11, 2020 Today, many of our customers in regulated industries are adopting a Zero Trust architecture, moving to a security model that more effectively adapts to the complexity of the modern environment, embraces the mobile workforce, and protects people, devices, applications, and data wherever they’re located. Lily Kim General Manager, Azure Global

Announcing the general availability of Azure Spot Virtual Machines Tuesday, May 12, 2020 Today we’re announcing the general availability of Azure Spot Virtual Machines (VMs). Azure Spot VMs provide access to unused Azure compute capacity at deep discounts. Varun Shandilya Principal PM Manager, Azure Compute

Adding Users to Your SQL Azure Database Monday, June 21, 2010 [This article was contributed by the SQL Azure team.]When you generate a SQL Azure server via the SQL Azure portal, you generate a user name and password at the same time. This is your administrative… Microsoft Azure

How Azure VPN helps organizations scale remote work Tuesday, May 5, 2020 A shift to remote work is one of the widespread effects of the global pandemic, and we heard from organizations around the world who are looking for ways to enable more of their employees to work remotely for their safety and that of the community. Ali Zaman Senior Program Manager, Azure Networking

Microsoft and Redis Labs collaborate to give developers new Azure Cache for Redis capabilities Tuesday, May 12, 2020 A new partnership between Microsoft and Redis Labs to bring their industry-leading technology and expertise to Azure Cache for Redis. Julia Liuson Corporate Vice President, Developer Division

Microsoft partners with the industry to unlock new 5G scenarios with Azure Edge Zones Tuesday, March 31, 2020 Today we’re announcing new, transformative advances we’re making to combine the power of Azure, 5G, carriers, and operators around the world to enable new scenarios for our developers, customers, and partners, with the preview of Azure Edge Zones. Yousef Khalidi Corporate Vice President, Azure Networking

Resize virtual machines Wednesday, February 24, 2016 One of the great benefits of Azure VMs is the ability to change the size of your VM based on the needs for CPU, Network or disk performance. Learn how to change the size of a virtual machine using either Azure Classic Compute VMs or the newer Azure Resource Manager VMs. Drew McDaniel Principal Program Manager, Azure Compute