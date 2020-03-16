Learn new strategies and technologies to optimize your hybrid cloud

IT environments are becoming more complex as organizations are combining on-premises, cloud, and edge infrastructures. There are some major benefits to having a flexible, hybrid IT environment, such as the ability to create new business value while also meeting local and industry compliance requirements, but the headaches of managing and securing these environments are hard to ignore. But, with a solid strategy and the right tools, there’s enormous potential for innovation and growth with a hybrid environment.

This is why we're sharing the upcoming one-hour Azure Hybrid Virtual Event on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 starting at 8:00 AM Pacific Time. At this free online event, you’ll get to watch demos, learn hybrid best practices, and find out which strategies work—and which don’t—from two real Azure hybrid customers: online retailer ASOS and professional services company KPMG. Julia White, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Azure Marketing, will kick off the event with a keynote on current and future hybrid cloud trends, followed by some great sessions:

Insights from Bain & Company—building a successful hybrid cloud : Hear from Bill Radzevych, a partner at Bain & Company, about market trends and customer insights with digital transformation and cloud adoption.

: Hear from Bill Radzevych, a partner at Bain & Company, about market trends and customer insights with digital transformation and cloud adoption. Seamlessly manage and govern resources : Learn how to seamlessly manage, govern, and secure resources across on-premises, multicloud, and the edge from a single control plane.

: Learn how to seamlessly manage, govern, and secure resources across on-premises, multicloud, and the edge from a single control plane. Bring cloud services to any infrastructure : Learn how to bring cloud services to your existing infrastructure to take advantage of cloud innovation everywhere and discuss real-world examples from companies like KPMG.

: Learn how to bring cloud services to your existing infrastructure to take advantage of cloud innovation everywhere and discuss real-world examples from companies like KPMG. Modernize your datacenter : Learn how to modernize virtualized apps or bring cloud to your datacenter while meeting regulatory and data sovereignty requirements.

: Learn how to modernize virtualized apps or bring cloud to your datacenter while meeting regulatory and data sovereignty requirements. Bring AI to the edge : Learn about different ways to take advantage of edge computing to create new business opportunities.

: Learn about different ways to take advantage of edge computing to create new business opportunities. Secure your organization: Hear from George Mudie, Chief Information Security Officer from ASOS, on how Azure Sentinel empowers their SecOps to improve organizational security and efficiency.

