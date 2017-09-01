Blockchain as a Service
Develop, test, and deploy blockchain applications
What is blockchain?
Blockchain is an emerging way for businesses, industries, and public organizations to almost instantaneously make and verify transactions—streamlining business processes, saving money, and reducing the potential for fraud. At its core, a blockchain is a data structure that’s used to create a digital transaction ledger that, instead of resting with a single provider, is shared among a distributed network of computers.
The result is a more open, transparent, and publically verifiable system that will fundamentally change the way we think about exchanging value and assets, enforcing contracts, and sharing data across industries. The applications using blockchain are almost limitless, ranging from loans, bonds, and payments to more efficient supply chains to even identity management and verification.
A cryptographically secure, shared, distributed ledger
Cryptographically secure
Blockchain applies tried-and-true digital signature technology to create transactions that reduce fraud and establishes trust and accountability.
Shared
Blockchains have little value within a single organization. The more organizations or companies that participate, even competitors, the more streamlined the process will be and the greater the value.
Ledger
A write once, read many database that is an immutable record of every transaction. If a mistake is made, you must post a compensating transaction to correct it – no updating or deleting is allowed.
Distributed
The more replicas there are, the more authentic the ledger becomes.
Why Blockchain as a Service from Azure?
As an open, flexible, and scalable platform, Azure supports a rapidly growing number of distributed ledger technologies that address specific business and technical requirements for security, performance, and operational processes. Our intelligence services, like Cortana Intelligence, provide unique data management and analysis capabilities that no other platform is able to offer. And the vast Microsoft partner ecosystem extends the capabilities of our platforms and services in a way to fit specific roles and industry needs.
Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) provides a rapid, low-cost, low-risk, and fail-fast platform for organizations to collaborate together by experimenting with new business processes—backed by a cloud platform with the largest compliance portfolio in the industry.
BaaS for enterprises and business networks
With intelligence services and tools, Azure is the cloud platform to develop, test and deploy blockchain applications. Explore blockchain solutions in the Azure marketplace to explore BaaS.
BaaS for developers and partners
Find developer tools and blockchain-compatible cloud services to quickly bring solutions to market and at scale. Get started using blockchain with Solidity and Smart Contracts.