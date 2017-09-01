What is blockchain?

Blockchain is an emerging way for businesses, industries, and public organizations to almost instantaneously make and verify transactions—streamlining business processes, saving money, and reducing the potential for fraud. At its core, a blockchain is a data structure that’s used to create a digital transaction ledger that, instead of resting with a single provider, is shared among a distributed network of computers.

The result is a more open, transparent, and publically verifiable system that will fundamentally change the way we think about exchanging value and assets, enforcing contracts, and sharing data across industries. The applications using blockchain are almost limitless, ranging from loans, bonds, and payments to more efficient supply chains to even identity management and verification.

