Microsoft acquires Movere to help customers unlock cloud innovation with seamless migration tools

As cloud growth continues to unlock opportunities for our customers, cloud migration is increasingly important for business’s digital strategy. Today, I am pleased to announce that Microsoft has acquired Movere, an innovative technology provider in the cloud migration space.

We’re committed to providing our customers with a comprehensive experience for migrating existing applications and infrastructure to Azure, which include the right tools, processes, and programs. As part of that ongoing investment, we’re excited to welcome the leadership, talent, technology, and deep expertise Movere has built in enabling customers’ journey to the cloud over the last 11 years.

Movere’s innovative discovery and assessment capabilities will complement Azure Migrate and our integrated partner solutions, making migration an easier process for our customers. We believe that successful cloud migrations enable business transformation, and this acquisition underscores our investments to make that happen.

Together, Azure Migrate, Movere, and our ecosystem of independent software vendor (ISV) partners' solutions provide choice and a comprehensive set of capabilities from discovery, assessment, to migration and optimization. We aim to streamline our customers' journey to the cloud, enabling them to bring innovation and transformation with the power of Azure. You can read thoughts from Movere founders in their blog.