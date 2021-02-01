HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition brings mixed reality to regulated environments

It’s been an energizing first year, in-market, for HoloLens 2. We loved seeing the ways HoloLens 2 has empowered customers across industries to increase productivity and innovate with purpose.

Lockheed Martin is using HoloLens 2 to build the Orion spacecraft and reduce touch labor—what used to require an eight-hour shift can now be completed in just 45 minutes.

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust is using HoloLens 2 to limit healthcare employee's exposure to patients with COVID-19, reducing the time staff are exposed to the disease by as much as 83 percent.

Mercedes-Benz USA is using HoloLens 2 to improve service technician efficiency and reduce time to problem resolution, realizing a 35 to 40 percent decrease in service technician travel.

As part of listening, and always learning, we heard strong demand for HoloLens 2 to operate in environments that have rigorous requirements or are regulated by industry certifications. In the semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries, partners require a device that meets particle emissions standards to enter and operate in their highly controlled clean room environments. In the energy sector, partners need a device that can function safely in potentially hazardous environments.

Enhance worker productivity and accelerate innovation

We are announcing the HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition, an untethered mixed reality device designed, built, and tested to support regulated industrial environments.

HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition meets the following industrial standards and certifications:

HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition Standards Rating Clean room compatible ISO 14644-1 Class 5-8 Intrinsic safety UL Class I, Division 2

In addition to the industrial standards ratings, HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition is supported with a two year warranty and a Rapid Replacement Program. The Rapid Replacement program minimizes downtime, with advance exchange and expedited shipping.

With HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition, customers can now use HoloLens 2 in restricted environments without modifying your space, protocols, or workflows. Supported with a robust ecosystem of first and third party mixed reality applications that are backed by the reliability, security, and scale of Azure, HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition will empower enterprises operating in regulated environments to:

Provide workers with access to remote experts any time they need it.

Complete tasks faster and more accurately than ever before with interactive 3D guides.

Train and onboard new employees faster with a “learning by doing” approach.

HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition is open for pre-order in select markets where HoloLens 2 is available, and shipments will begin in Spring 2021. Learn more or reach out to your Microsoft channel supplier for more details.