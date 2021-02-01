Skip Navigation
HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition brings mixed reality to regulated environments

Posted on February 1, 2021

It’s been an energizing first year, in-market, for HoloLens 2. We loved seeing the ways HoloLens 2 has empowered customers across industries to increase productivity and innovate with purpose.

  • Lockheed Martin is using HoloLens 2 to build the Orion spacecraft and reduce touch labor—what used to require an eight-hour shift can now be completed in just 45 minutes.
  • Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust is using HoloLens 2 to limit healthcare employee's exposure to patients with COVID-19, reducing the time staff are exposed to the disease by as much as 83 percent.
  • Mercedes-Benz USA is using HoloLens 2 to improve service technician efficiency and reduce time to problem resolution, realizing a 35 to 40 percent decrease in service technician travel.

As part of listening, and always learning, we heard strong demand for HoloLens 2 to operate in environments that have rigorous requirements or are regulated by industry certifications. In the semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries, partners require a device that meets particle emissions standards to enter and operate in their highly controlled clean room environments. In the energy sector, partners need a device that can function safely in potentially hazardous environments.

Enhance worker productivity and accelerate innovation

We are announcing the HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition, an untethered mixed reality device designed, built, and tested to support regulated industrial environments.

HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition meets the following industrial standards and certifications:

HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition Standards

Rating

Clean room compatible

ISO 14644-1 Class 5-8

Intrinsic safety

UL Class I, Division 2

In addition to the industrial standards ratings, HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition is supported with a two year warranty and a Rapid Replacement Program. The Rapid Replacement program minimizes downtime, with advance exchange and expedited shipping.

With HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition, customers can now use HoloLens 2 in restricted environments without modifying your space, protocols, or workflows. Supported with a robust ecosystem of first and third party mixed reality applications that are backed by the reliability, security, and scale of Azure, HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition will empower enterprises operating in regulated environments to:

  • Provide workers with access to remote experts any time they need it.
  • Complete tasks faster and more accurately than ever before with interactive 3D guides.
  • Train and onboard new employees faster with a “learning by doing” approach.

HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition is open for pre-order in select markets where HoloLens 2 is available, and shipments will begin in Spring 2021. Learn more or reach out to your Microsoft channel supplier for more details.

