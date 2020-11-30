Digital event: Explore how data and analytics will impact the future of your business

Planning strategic data and analytics initiatives is now critical for helping your organization build the agility and resilience needed to successfully navigate the future. Join us on December 3, 2020, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM Pacific Time (UTC-8), for the Shape Your Future with Azure Data and Analytics digital event to explore how data and analytics impact the future of your business—and see how to use Azure to change the way you make strategic business decisions.

Register for the event to:

Hear Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella provide insight into the power of data and analytics and discuss new Azure innovations.

Learn from Amy Hood, Microsoft Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, and Julia White, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Azure, about how Microsoft used data and analytics to transform its own finance organization.

Attend a CEO roundtable with Judson Althoff, Microsoft Executive Vice President of Worldwide Commercial Business, and other executives from some of the world’s most successful companies as they talk about how they are using data and analytics to recover, strengthen, and innovate in the face of uncertainty.

Dive deep into the latest Azure data and analytics announcements with Rohan Kumar, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Azure Data and see new demos illustrating the native integration of Azure Synapse Analytics, the new Azure data governance service, Azure Machine Learning, and Microsoft Power BI.

Ask questions and get answers in real-time from Microsoft engineers during a live Q&A.

By the end of the event, you’ll have a better understanding of how to develop a strategic view of your analytics initiatives and a solid foundation for creating a strategic, unified framework for using data and analytics to gain insights, make decisions, and improve business outcomes. We hope to see you there.