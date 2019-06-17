Azure Security Expert Series: Best practices from Ann Johnson

June 19th 10 am – 11 am PT (1 pm – 2 pm ET)

With more computing environments moving to the cloud, the need for stronger cloud security has never been greater. But what constitutes effective cloud security, and what best practices should you be following?

We are excited to launch the Azure security expert series on June 19th, for security operations and IT professionals. Kicking off with Ann Johnson, CVP Cybersecurity Solutions Group, Microsoft, and other industry experts in discussions on a wide range of cloud security topics.







Save the date

What is included in the event?

You'll hear from Ann Johnson on the following:

Cloud security best practices with Hayden Hainsworth, GM and Partner, Cybersecurity Engineering at Microsoft.

The latest Azure security innovations.

Partnership with Ran Nahmias, Head of Cloud Security at Check Point Software Technologies.

Security principles from a Microsoft enterprise customer.

During the streaming event, you'll have the opportunity to participate in a live chat with Microsoft cloud security experts.

You will also have access to watch our new on-demand sessions at your own pace, all led by Microsoft security product experts, to gain practical knowledge from these topics:

Get started with Azure Sentinel a cloud-native SIEM.

What is cloud-native Azure Network Security?

Securing the hybrid cloud with Security Center .

What makes IoT Security different?

That’s not all! You will have a chance to win a Microsoft Xbox One S after the event. All you have to do is: watch all the sessions, complete the knowledge check questions on the sweepstakes form, submit – and you are entered!**

Tune in

So mark your calendars today, and we'll see you online on Wednesday June 19th at 10 am PT (1 pm ET).

Ask Us Anything with Azure security experts

Have more questions? Azure security team will be hosting an ‘Ask Us Anything’ session on Twitter, on Monday June 24, 2019 from 10 am – 11:30 am PT (1 pm – 2:30 pm ET). Members of the product and engineering teams will be available to answer questions about Azure security services.

Post your questions to Twitter by mentioning @AzureSupport and using the hashtag #AzureSecuritySeries.

If there are follow-ups or additional questions that come up after the Twitter session, no problem! We’re happy to continue the dialogue afterwards through Twitter or send your questions to Azuresecurityexpert@microsoft.com.

How do I learn more about Azure security and connect with the tech community?

There are several ways to stay connected and access new executive talks, on-demand sessions, or other types of valuable content covering a range of cloud security topics to help you get started or accelerate your cloud security plan.

Watch for content on: Azure Security Expert Series Page.

Visit Microsoft Azure for product details.

Follow the social channel for Azure security news and updates on Microsoft Azure Twitter.

Join our Security Community to connect with the engineering teams and participate in previews, group discussions, give feedback etc.

Accelerate your knowledge on security capabilities within Azure with hands-on training courses on Microsoft Learn (watch out for new security training sessions in the coming months).

Attend Microsoft Ignite for specialized security learning paths to learn from the experts and connect with your peers.

**The Sweepstakes will run exclusively between June 19 – June 26 11:59 PM Pacific Time. No purchase necessary. To enter, you must be a legal resident of the 50 United States (including the District of Columbia), and be 18 years of age or older. You will need to complete all the Knowledge Check questions in the entry form to quality for the sweepstakes. Please refer to our official rules for more details.