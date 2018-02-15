Customers get unmatched security with Windows Server and SQL Server workloads in Azure
June 14, 2019
Customers such as Allscripts, Chevron, J.B. Hunt, and thousands of others are migrating their important workloads to Azure where they find unmatched security. While understanding cloud security is initially a concern to many, after digging in, customers often tell us the security posture they can set up within Azure is easier to implement and far more comprehensive than what they can provide for in other environments.Read more