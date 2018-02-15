Skip Navigation

Microsoft Azure Blog

Looking for MSDN blogs?

We’ve got newly updated information for you. Find it here in the Azure blog, or explore other content to get the latest on relevant topics.

Azure documentation

Find tutorials, samples, quickstarts, and other technical documentation.

Azure updates

Get the latest on Azure products, roadmap, and announcements.

Azure community support

Ask questions and get answers from Microsoft engineers and Azure community experts.

Customers get unmatched security with Windows Server and SQL Server workloads in Azure

June 14, 2019

Customers such as Allscripts, Chevron, J.B. Hunt, and thousands of others are migrating their important workloads to Azure where they find unmatched security. While understanding cloud security is initially a concern to many, after digging in, customers often tell us the security posture they can set up within Azure is easier to implement and far more comprehensive than what they can provide for in other environments.

General Manager, Microsoft Azure
Read more

Azure.Source – Volume 87

Monday, June 17, 2019

Microsoft FHIR Server for Azure extends to SQL; Azure Shared Image Gallery now generally available; Accelerating smart building solutions with cloud, AI, and IoT; and much more.

Smarter edge, smarter world: Discover the autonomous edge

Thursday, June 13, 2019

Whether it’s in self-driving vehicles, mixed reality, or smart buildings, the autonomous edge has incredible potential to transform our lives for the better. In this post, we'll review four challenges to a smarter edge, and how to get started with Azure IoT Edge.

Senior Director, Azure IoT Marketing
  1. Most recent
  2. Popular
  3. Trending

First Microsoft cloud regions in Middle East now available

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Today, Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Office 365 are taking a major step together to help support the digital transformation of our customers. Both Azure and Office 365 are now generally available from our first cloud datacenter regions in the Middle East, located in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Corporate Vice President, Azure Global, Microsoft Azure

Announcing the preview of Microsoft Azure Bastion

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

For many customers around the world, securely connecting from the outside to workloads and virtual machines on private networks can be challenging. Exposing virtual machines to the public Internet to enable connectivity through Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) and Secure Shell (SSH), increases the perimeter, rendering your critical networks and attached virtual machines more open and harder to manage.

CVP, Azure Networking

Azure Security Expert Series: Best practices from Ann Johnson

Monday, June 17, 2019

With more computing environments moving to the cloud, the need for stronger cloud security has never been greater. But what constitutes effective cloud security, and what best practices should you be following? We are excited to launch the Azure security expert series on June 19th, for security operations and IT professionals. Kicking off with Ann Johnson, CVP of Cybersecurity for Microsoft, and other industry experts in discussions on a wide range of cloud security topics.

Senior Director

Azure Stack IaaS – part ten

Monday, June 17, 2019

One of the best things about running your VMs in Azure or Azure Stack is you can begin to modernize around your virtual machines (VMs) by taking advantage of the services provided by the cloud.

Principal PM Manager, Azure Stack

Customers get unmatched security with Windows Server and SQL Server workloads in Azure

Thursday, June 13, 2019

Customers such as Allscripts, Chevron, J.B. Hunt, and thousands of others are migrating their important workloads to Azure where they find unmatched security. While understanding cloud security is initially a concern to many, after digging in, customers often tell us the security posture they can set up within Azure is easier to implement and far more comprehensive than what they can provide for in other environments.

General Manager, Microsoft Azure

Make your data science workflow efficient and reproducible with MLflow

Thursday, June 13, 2019

When data scientists work on building a machine learning model, their experimentation often produces lots of metadata: metrics of models you tested, actual model files, as well as artifacts such as plots or log files. They often try different models and parameters, for example random forests of varying depth, linear models with different regularization rates, or deep learning models with different architectures trained using different learning rates.

Senior Program Manager

Azure Updates

Check out recent Azure releases and upcoming changes to Azure products.

Feedback

Let us know what you think of Azure and what you would like to see in the future.

Related blogs