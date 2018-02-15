First Microsoft cloud regions in Middle East now available Tuesday, June 18, 2019 Today, Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Office 365 are taking a major step together to help support the digital transformation of our customers. Both Azure and Office 365 are now generally available from our first cloud datacenter regions in the Middle East, located in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Tom Keane Corporate Vice President, Azure Global, Microsoft Azure

Using Azure Search custom skills to create personalized job recommendations Tuesday, June 18, 2019 The Microsoft Worldwide Learning Innovation lab is an idea incubation lab within Microsoft that focuses on developing personalized learning and career experiences. One of the recent experiences that the lab developed focused on offering skills-based personalized job recommendations. Norah Abokhodair Program Manager, Worldwide Learning Innovation Lab

Announcing the preview of Microsoft Azure Bastion Tuesday, June 18, 2019 For many customers around the world, securely connecting from the outside to workloads and virtual machines on private networks can be challenging. Exposing virtual machines to the public Internet to enable connectivity through Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) and Secure Shell (SSH), increases the perimeter, rendering your critical networks and attached virtual machines more open and harder to manage. Yousef Khalidi CVP, Azure Networking

Azure Security Expert Series: Best practices from Ann Johnson Monday, June 17, 2019 With more computing environments moving to the cloud, the need for stronger cloud security has never been greater. But what constitutes effective cloud security, and what best practices should you be following? We are excited to launch the Azure security expert series on June 19th, for security operations and IT professionals. Kicking off with Ann Johnson, CVP of Cybersecurity for Microsoft, and other industry experts in discussions on a wide range of cloud security topics. Scott Woodgate Senior Director

Azure Marketplace new offers - Volume 39 Monday, June 17, 2019 We continue to expand the Azure Marketplace ecosystem. For this volume, 136 new offers successfully met the onboarding criteria and went live. Christine Alford Director, Business Program Management, Cloud Marketplace Team

Microsoft and Truffle partner to bring a world-class experience to blockchain developers Monday, June 17, 2019 Last month, Microsoft released Azure Blockchain Service making it easy for anyone to quickly setup and manage a blockchain network and providing a foundation for developers to build a new class of multi-party blockchain applications in the cloud. Marc Mercuri Principal Program Manager, Blockchain Engineering

Azure Stack IaaS – part ten Monday, June 17, 2019 One of the best things about running your VMs in Azure or Azure Stack is you can begin to modernize around your virtual machines (VMs) by taking advantage of the services provided by the cloud. David Armour Principal PM Manager, Azure Stack

Azure.Source – Volume 87 Monday, June 17, 2019 Microsoft FHIR Server for Azure extends to SQL; Azure Shared Image Gallery now generally available; Accelerating smart building solutions with cloud, AI, and IoT; and much more. Microsoft Azure

Customers get unmatched security with Windows Server and SQL Server workloads in Azure Thursday, June 13, 2019 Customers such as Allscripts, Chevron, J.B. Hunt, and thousands of others are migrating their important workloads to Azure where they find unmatched security. While understanding cloud security is initially a concern to many, after digging in, customers often tell us the security posture they can set up within Azure is easier to implement and far more comprehensive than what they can provide for in other environments. Arpan Shah General Manager, Microsoft Azure