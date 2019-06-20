Gartner names Microsoft a leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise iPaaS

Microsoft accelerates application development with Azure Integration Services

Personal computers revolutionized the way work was done. New software unlocked unprecedented levels of productivity, and for a time, business flourished. As the personal computer exploded in popularity, more and more software was created. For the individual, this was a golden age. For the enterprise, this was also a golden age ... with an asterisk.

As it was when you add more people to an organization, so too it was with software. Making software work cooperatively with other unrelated software ended up being a very tricky problem to solve. The more software that was added, the more that overhead was introduced. This was an unfortunate consequence. The cost of doing business increased, meaningful results decreased, and organizational productivity plummeted.

Large businesses and enterprises were locked in this pattern, until a new category of software was created, integration software. And for many years, on-premise integration tools, such as Microsoft BizTalk Server, helped mitigate the issue created by the rapid proliferation and adoption of new software.

And then one day, everything changed. The cloud was born, and with it, the need for new ways to connect everything together.

The adoption of cloud-native integration platforms to support business workflows

As before, a new category of software has come into existence to help solve the challenges organizations are struggling with. iPaaS, or Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service tools are key to a successful integration strategy, and in turn, a successful application development strategy.

Microsoft is once again named a leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS.)

Microsoft is powering enterprises across industry verticals in adopting comprehensive app innovation and modernization strategies, with integration as the backbone to these efforts. In fact, most modern application design makes use of integration capabilities, without being cognizant that they are doing so. Application development and application integration are becoming more and more intertwined, making it almost impossible to figure out where one starts and the other one ends

We are continuously investing in our integration offerings, including how APIs play a role in the modern enterprise, how business units increasingly need more and more flexible rules and logic to accommodate changing market demands, and more.

Integration is the surface upon which strong application infrastructure stands

Microsoft goes way beyond just integration, and instead focuses on helping you make better applications. Companies like Finastra, Evoqua, and Vipps are using a wide variety of Azure services, such as Azure Kubernetes Service, Azure API Management, Azure Logic Apps, Azure Functions, and more to create applications faster, easier, and better connected with the rest of their application ecosystem.

“Our platform intersects a great deal of data and technology,” says Félix Grévy, Global Head of Product Management at FusionFabric.cloud, Finastra, “yet our complete integration with Azure streamlines our infrastructure, simplifies our processes and makes our lives infinitely easier.”

Register for Manage Your Microservices, a webinar about how application integration enables application innovation and development. Learn how to use Azure API Management, Azure Functions, Azure Kubernetes Service, and more, to create a comprehensive microservice infrastructure.