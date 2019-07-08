Azure Data Box Heavy is now generally available

Our customers continue to use the Azure Data Box family to move massive amounts of data into Azure. One of the regular requests that we receive is for a larger capacity option that retains the simplicity, security, and speed of the original Data Box. Last year at Ignite, we announced a new addition to the Data Box family that did just that – a preview of the petabyte-scale Data Box Heavy

With thanks to those customers who provided feedback during the preview phase, I’m excited to announce that Azure Data Box Heavy has reached general availability in the US and EU!

How Data Box Heavy works

In many ways, Data Box Heavy is just like the original Data Box. You can order Data Box Heavy directly from the Azure portal, and copy data to Data Box Heavy using standard files or object protocols. Data is automatically secured on the appliance using AES 256-bit encryption. After your data is transferred to Azure, the appliance is wiped clean according to National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards.

But Data Box Heavy is also designed for a much larger scale than the original Data Box. Data Box Heavy’s one petabyte of raw capacity and multiple 40 Gbps connectors mean that a datacenter’s worth of data can be moved into Azure in just a few weeks.

Data Box Heavy 1 PB per order

770 TB usable capacity per order

Supports Block Blobs, Page Blobs, Azure Files, and Managed Disk

Copy to 10 storage accounts

4 x RJ45 10/1 Gbps, 4 x QSFP 10/40 Gbps Ethernet

Copy data using standard NAS protocols (SMB/CIFS, NFS, Azure Blob Storage) Data Box 100 TB per order

80 TB usable capacity per order

Supports Block Blobs, Page Blobs, Azure Files, and Managed Disk

Copy to 10 storage accounts

2 x RJ45 10/1 Gbps, 2 x SFP+ 10 Gbps Ethernet

Copy data using standard NAS protocols (SMB/CIFS, NFS, Azure Blob Storage) Data Box Disk 40 TB per order/8 TB per disk

35 TB usable capacity per order

Supports Block Blobs, Page Blobs, Azure Files, and Managed Disk

Copy to 10 storage accounts

USB 3.1, SATA II or III

Copy data using standard NAS protocols (SMB/CIFS, NFS, Azure Blob Storage)

Expanded regional availability

We’re also expanding regional availability for Data Box and Data Box Disk.

Data Box Heavy US, EU Data Box US, EU, Japan, Canada, and Australia Data Box Disk US, EU, Japan, Canada, Australia, Korea, Southeast Asia, and US Government

Sign up today

Here’s how you can get started with Data Box Heavy:

Learn more about our family of Azure Data Box products.

Order any Data Box today via the Azure portal.

Review the Data Box documentation for more details.

Interested in finding a partner? See our list of Data Box Partners.

We’ll be at Microsoft Inspire again this year, so stop by our booth to say hello to the team!