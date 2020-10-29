Microsoft named a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms

Embracing digital transformation in Industrial IoT requires companies to rethink and shift business models and operations. Doing so, however, has become more difficult in the past six months due to production slowdowns, restrictions on employee movement with social distancing, and rapidly shifting market demands. Yet for many companies, the industry disruptions caused by COVID-19 have actually accelerated integral transformation in emerging technology directly linked to IoT, such as AI and edge computing. Manufacturers preparing for the future are rapidly building their operations around a digital core and actively integrating their value chain to the whole supply chain, doing so to increase efficiency and production capacity.

This why we are sharing that Gartner has positioned Microsoft as a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms.

A strong global ecosystem

Our vision is to support customers to connect, monitor, and manage their operations whether they want to build and manage their own IoT solutions with Microsoft Azure platform services such as Microsoft Azure IoT Hub, Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB, Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics, or Microsoft Azure Time Series Insights, or purchase solutions directly from Microsoft Azure Marketplace. As a founding member of the Open Manufacturing Platform (OMP), an alliance founded in 2019 to help manufacturing companies accelerate innovation at scale through cross-industry collaboration, knowledge, and data sharing, we are also excited to share the Leaders quadrant in this report with two key Azure partners, Hitachi and PTC. Together, we are in a unique position to support thousands of customers all around the world to achieve better outcomes. The OMP was founded under the umbrella of the Joint Development Foundation, which is part of the Linux Foundation.

Global insights and IoT momentum

Despite these challenging times, we learned recently that looking ahead to the next two years, two out of three organizations are planning to use IoT even more than they do today. This is according to our latest global research, IoT Signals Edition 2 released October 2020, where we captured feedback from over 3,000 business decision makers, IT decision makers, and developers of which nearly 600 were IoT decision makers dedicated to industrial IoT solutions. We want to share three key drivers for Manufacturers according to our survey.

Learn more detailed insights in the free IoT Signals Editions 2 Report.

Improving efficiency is the primary driver for IoT adoption in manufacturing. Manufacturing organizations are increasingly using AI as part of their IoT solutions. Complexity and talent challenges exist and are slowing adoption.

For us, the seamless integration of AI, a smarter edge strategy, the security affording freedom to create, the flexibility, scalability, our partner network—these are the means we offer you to make more possible.

Believe more is possible, and make it a reality.

Next steps

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.