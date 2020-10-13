Announcing advanced Azure Machine Learning nanodegree program with Udacity

Earlier this year, we empowered over 10,000 students from all over the world to learn the basics of machine learning over the course of four months. We are excited to announce the next stage of skilling with the availability of an advanced machine learning nanodegree on Udacity. Starting today, students can enroll for the Machine Learning Engineer for Microsoft Azure Nanodegree Program.

This new nanodegree program offers students the opportunity to develop deeper technical skills in machine learning (ML). Students will strengthen their skills by building and deploying sophisticated ML models using Azure Machine Learning. They will learn how to train ML models, manage ML pipelines, and tune hyperparameters to improve model performance. Once the model is ready, students will learn how to operationalize the model with the right MLOps practices, including automation, CI/CD, and monitoring.

Students will get hands-on exposure with built-in Azure labs that are designed to help students put theory into practice, all within Udacity’s classroom environment. To round it up, students will have the opportunity to show off their talents by completing a capstone project based on a real-life data science scenario. By the end of this program, students will also be well-prepared to earn the Azure Data Scientist Associate certification.

We also want to congratulate the top 300 students of the introductory ML course who are receiving a scholarship for the Nanodegree program. Here are five such scholars sharing their experiences from the introductory course:

“This is an opportunity to master ML in Azure, get coached by industry experts, and build a solid machine learning portfolio for career advancement. I believe that the scholarship opportunity will bring me a step closer to actualizing my dream," Ijeoma Ndu said.

Like Ijeoma, many of these students are looking to this nanodegree program to either further their careers or make a career switch. Join our scholarship winners in taking the nanodegree program. Sign up today!

