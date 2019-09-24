12 TB VMs, Expanded SAP partnership on Blockchain, Azure Monitor for SAP Solutions

A few months back, at SAP’s SAPPHIRE NOW event, we announced the availability of Azure Mv2 Virtual Machines (VMs) with up to 6 TB of memory for SAP HANA. We also reiterated our commitment to making Microsoft Azure the best cloud for SAP HANA. I’m glad to share that Azure Mv2 VMs with 12 TB of memory will become generally available and production certified in the coming weeks, in US West 2, US East, US East 2, Europe North, Europe West and Southeast Asia regions. In addition, over the last few months, we have expanded regional availability for M-series VMs, offering up to 4 TB, in Brazil, France, Germany, South Africa and Switzerland. Today, SAP HANA certified VMs are available in 34 Azure regions, enabling customers to seamlessly address global growth, run SAP applications closer to their customers and meet local regulatory needs.

Learn how you can leverage Azure Mv2 VMs for SAP HANA by watching this video.





Running mission critical SAP applications requires continuous monitoring to ensure system performance and availability. Today, we are launching private preview of Azure Monitor for SAP Solutions, an Azure Marketplace offering that monitors SAP HANA infrastructure through the Azure Portal. Customers can combine monitoring data from the Azure Monitor for SAP Solutions with existing Azure Monitor data and create a unified dashboard for all their Azure infrastructure telemetry. You can sign up by contacting your Microsoft account team.

We continue to co-innovate with SAP to help accelerate our customers’ digital transformation journey. At SAPPHIRE NOW, we announced several such co-innovations with SAP. First, we announced general availability of SAP Data Custodian, a governance, risk and compliance offering from SAP, which leverages Azure’s deep investments in security and compliance features such as Customer Lockbox.

Second, we announced general availability of Azure IoT integration with SAP Leonardo IoT, offering customers the ability to contextualize and enrich their IoT data with SAP business data to drive new business outcomes. Third, we shared that SAP’s Data Intelligence solution leverages Azure Cognitive Services Containers to offer intelligence services such as face, speech, and text recognition. Lastly, we announced a joint collaboration of the integration of Azure Active Directory with SAP Cloud Platform Identity Authentication Service (SAP IAS) for a seamless single sign on and user provisioning experience across SAP and non-SAP applications. Azure AD Integration with SAP IAS for seamless SSO is generally available and the user provisioning integration is now in public preview. Azure AD integration with SAP SuccessFactors for simplified user provisioning will become available soon.

Another place I am excited to deepen our partnership is in blockchain. SAP has long been an industry leader in solutions for supply chain, logistics, and life sciences. These industries are digitally transforming with the help of blockchain, which adds trust and transparency to these applications, and enables large consortiums to transact in a trusted manner. Today, I am excited to announce that SAP’s blockchain-integrated application portfolio will be able to connect to Azure blockchain service. This will enable our joint customers to bring the trust and transparency of blockchain to important business processes like material traceability, fraud prevention, and collaboration in life sciences.

Together with SAP, we are offering a trusted path to digital transformation with our best in class SAP certified infrastructure, business process and application innovation services, and a seamless set of offerings. As a result, we help migrate to Azure SAP customers across the globe such as Carlsberg and CONA Services, who have large scale mission critical SAP applications. Here are a few additional customers benefiting from migrating their SAP applications to Azure:

Al Jomaih and Shell Lubricating Oil Company: JOSLOC, the joint venture between Al Jomaih Holding and Shell Lubricating Oil Company, migrated their mission critical SAP ERP to Azure, offering them enhanced business continuity and reduced IT complexity and effort, while saving costs. Migrating SAP to Azure has enabled the joint venture to prepare for their upgrade to SAP S/4HANA in 2020.

TraXall France: TraXall France provides vehicle fleet management services for upwards of 40,000 managed vehicles. TraXall chose Microsoft Azure to run their SAP S/4HANA due to the simplified infrastructure management and business agility, and to meet compliance requirements such as GDPR.

Zuellig Pharma: Amid a five-year modernization initiative, Singapore-based Zuellig Pharma wanted to migrate their SAP solution from IBM DB2 to SAP HANA. Zuellig Pharma now runs its SAP ERP on HANA with 1 million daily transactions and 12 TB of production workloads at a 40 percent savings compared to their previous hosting provider.

If you’re attending SAP TechEd in Las Vegas, stop by at the Microsoft booth #601 or attend one of the Microsoft Azure sessions to learn more about these announcements and to see these product offerings in action.

To learn more about how migrating SAP to Azure can help you accelerate your digital transformation, visit our website at https://azure.com/sap.